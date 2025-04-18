Locally owned restaurant featured on newest episode of Guy Fieri 'Diners, Drive-ins and Dives'

BATON ROUGE - A locally owned restaurant will be featured on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" on Friday night.

A crew shot the episode at Iverstine Butcher during Superbowl weekend.

Owner Galen Iverstine said he is hopeful that the episode, premiering at 8 p.m. on the Food Network, will bring more business to locally owned restaurants like his. Iverstine says he thinks the handmade aspect of their restaurant is what made Fieri want to feature their restaurant.

Iverstine told WBRZ that, when he first received the email from Food Network producers asking about featuring his restaurant, he thought it was a scam. When he discovered it was the real thing he said the feeling was surreal.

The family-owned restaurant opened as a butcher shop in 2016 and added table service in 2022, offering handmade Southern staples.

Ivertsine's is one of three restaurants in the capitol area featured on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives." Fieri also visited Dempsey's and Phil's Oyster Bar, whose episodes aired earlier in April.