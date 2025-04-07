'Everything from scratch:' Owner of Iverstine Butcher talks about upcoming feature on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives

BATON ROUGE - From coast to coast, Guy Fieri has been highlighting some of the best local eats on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, and a family-run butcher shop in the capital area caught the attention of Flavortown's mayor.

Guy and his Triple D crew stopped into a few local eateries, including Iverstine Butcher.

"One of the diners that was here for the shooting heard him say, 'Man, I'm stuffed.' So you know it's somebody who eats a lot of food. If they're going back for second and third bites you're kind of honing in on something," owner Galen Iverstine said.

Iverstine said when he got the email last fall from Food Network producers, he thought it was a scam until he got a call back.

"When you go through the interview process you realize they're looking for places that are doing everything from scratch," Iverstine said.

Filming took place during Super Bowl weekend while Fieri was visiting. The butcher shop closed down for two days to get it all in the can.

“The day that you shoot with him, it's kind of really fast paced, moving station to station and then you do a whole second day of shooting when he's not here, where it's just mostly cooking in the kitchen, I think we cooked through our whole menu six times that day," Iverstine said.

Iverstine's first opened in 2016 as a butcher shop on Perkins Road and in 2022 they opened their restaurant portion of the store.

He says it was a surreal feeling that his small family-owned store would be recognized nationally.

"You always have this bit of imposter syndrome, you know? Not being in it very long, is this receptive? Is everybody understanding what we're doing here and appreciating it? So when you get a call like that, and you get somebody like Guy in to try your food and get good feedback from it, it's really rewarding."

Guy Fieri also made stops at Phil's Oyster Bar and Dempsey's. Iverstine said he hopes the highlight on local restaurants will encourage viewers around the country and people in Baton Rouge to shop local and put their money back into their community.

"It's really important to support your local moms and pops, so I say every consumer has voting power in their wallets. Use your voting power every day when you're making food choices," Iverstine said.

You can catch Iverstine Butcher on Food Network Friday, April 18, at 8 p.m. Dempsey's episode will run April 11 at 8 p.m.

Phil’s Oyster Bar aired Friday, April 4, at 8 p.m.