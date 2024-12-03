55°
Local wing spot closing after 21 years of serving capital area

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A local wing spot and post-Tigerland favorite is closing down after 21 years of service.

Both Baton Rouge Pluckers locations - the ones near the mall and near campus - closed this week. WBRZ was sent a screenshot of a text message sent to employees saying that Monday was the last day for both restaurants. 

Employees will be receiving their last paycheck as well as an additional check in two weeks as severance. 

Pluckers corporate released the following statement Tuesday morning:

Pluckers is proud to have been a part of the Baton Rouge community for the past 21 years. As the only franchised locations in operation, the two stores were up for renewal.  Our focus is to always deliver the best environment for our guests.  During renewal discussions, we requested a number of upgrades to the franchised stores.  After many conversations with our franchisee over the economy and the increased costs to upgrade, together we determined that the best decision was to close these locations. We are sad to end this chapter, but we remain excited about the future of Pluckers and our continued expansion.

