Local races take shape as candidate filing period closes

46 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, August 10 2023 Aug 10, 2023 August 10, 2023 7:00 PM August 10, 2023
By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - The filing period for the October 2023 election in Louisiana has closed, providing clarity on the races that will -- and won't -- be taking place this fall.

In the Capital Area, many high profile officials drew opponents. Races of particular note include:

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - SHERIFF

  • Sid Gautreaux (incumbent) - R
  • Reginald Desselles - D
  • Mark Eric Milligan - D
  • Jeffry LaMonte Sanford - No Party

LIVINGSTON PARISH - PRESIDENT

  • Jeff Ard - R
  • Randy Delatte - R

LIVINGSTON PARISH - SHERIFF

  • Jason Ard (incumbent) - R
  • Brett McMasters - R

ASCENSION PARISH - PRESIDENT

  • Clint Cointment (incumbent) - R
  • Mark Belgard, Jr. - No Party
  • Murphy J. Painter Sr. - Ind.

ASCENSION PARISH - SHERIFF

  • Bobby Webre (incumbent) - R
  • C.J. Matthews - R

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - SHERIFF

  • Jeff Bergeron - No Party
  • Leo Fontenot - D
  • Zach Simmers - R 

Tangipahoa President Robby Miller was among parish officials who drew no opponent. On Facebook Thursday, he wrote: "Thank you, Lord!!!"

Some state lawmakers will also waltz into a new term unopposed. State Rep. Gabe Firment (R-Pollock) is one of them.

Firment authored one of the most scrutinized bills of the legislative session -- HB 648 -- which was vetoed by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

In its override session, the legislature made that measure law, despite the governor's objections -- enacting a ban on gender-affirming health care for transgender minors.

Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture Mike Strain also receives a new term without opposition. Other statewide offices feature multiple candidates.

As expected, seven "major" candidates for governor are among the 16 in total who filed. They are: Republicans Jeff Landry, Stephen Waguespack, Sharon Hewitt, Richard Nelson and John Schroder; Democrat Shawn Wilson; and independent candidate Hunter Lundy.

CLICK HERE to look up candidates who filed in any Louisiana parish.

