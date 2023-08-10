Latest Weather Blog
Local races take shape as candidate filing period closes
BATON ROUGE - The filing period for the October 2023 election in Louisiana has closed, providing clarity on the races that will -- and won't -- be taking place this fall.
In the Capital Area, many high profile officials drew opponents. Races of particular note include:
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - SHERIFF
- Sid Gautreaux (incumbent) - R
- Reginald Desselles - D
- Mark Eric Milligan - D
- Jeffry LaMonte Sanford - No Party
LIVINGSTON PARISH - PRESIDENT
- Jeff Ard - R
- Randy Delatte - R
LIVINGSTON PARISH - SHERIFF
- Jason Ard (incumbent) - R
- Brett McMasters - R
ASCENSION PARISH - PRESIDENT
- Clint Cointment (incumbent) - R
- Mark Belgard, Jr. - No Party
- Murphy J. Painter Sr. - Ind.
ASCENSION PARISH - SHERIFF
- Bobby Webre (incumbent) - R
- C.J. Matthews - R
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - SHERIFF
- Jeff Bergeron - No Party
- Leo Fontenot - D
- Zach Simmers - R
Tangipahoa President Robby Miller was among parish officials who drew no opponent. On Facebook Thursday, he wrote: "Thank you, Lord!!!"
Some state lawmakers will also waltz into a new term unopposed. State Rep. Gabe Firment (R-Pollock) is one of them.
Firment authored one of the most scrutinized bills of the legislative session -- HB 648 -- which was vetoed by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
In its override session, the legislature made that measure law, despite the governor's objections -- enacting a ban on gender-affirming health care for transgender minors.
Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture Mike Strain also receives a new term without opposition. Other statewide offices feature multiple candidates.
As expected, seven "major" candidates for governor are among the 16 in total who filed. They are: Republicans Jeff Landry, Stephen Waguespack, Sharon Hewitt, Richard Nelson and John Schroder; Democrat Shawn Wilson; and independent candidate Hunter Lundy.
CLICK HERE to look up candidates who filed in any Louisiana parish.
