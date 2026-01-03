Local protestors gather in Baton Rouge following Trump's strike on Venezuela

BATON ROUGE — Local protestors gathered in Baton Rouge on Saturday following the Trump Administration's recent acts, including the strike on Venezuela.

The protestors gather on the first Saturday of every month in different locations to express their concerns over the direction the country is headed.

"This morning, it was quite alarming that we woke up and wondered, 'Are we at war without congressional approval or not?'" protestor Lisa King said.

The protestors said they wanted more transparency about what's going on and aren't sure if the intervention with the Venezuelan drug boats is just for show.

"I thought that we always would intervene on so-called 'drug boats' versus blowing them up," King said. I'm not sure if it's really narco-terrorists or if it's for show because we are really wanting a regime change for oil. And that's what scares me."

The protestors also expressed confusion about the U.S. running Venezuela.

"This is our country, you should be running it. Didn't you campaign on America First? So now are we America and Venezuela?"

Protestor James Davis, also known as Jamie, proposed a question to Louisiana citizens.

"Would it be okay for another foreign country to slip into America and steal away our president and our first lady?" Davis asked.

Several state leaders expressed their support following Trump's address to the nation.

The protestors also shared concerns about ICE being in the state.

"It was poorly executed, because even though they're immigrants in our country, they have rights just like everybody else," Davis said.

ICE held more than 68,000 people at the beginning of December, agency data showed, the highest number on record. Nearly half, or 48% of these people, have no criminal convictions or pending criminal charges, ICE data showed.

"You just can't go and do things in another country, and to people that's just not right. Due process has always been the law of the land, and I think everybody deserves due process."