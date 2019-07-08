Local private school ransacked in weekend break-in; $10K in computers & equipment stolen

CENTRAL - School officials say Central Private School was broken into and robbed of equipment over the Fourth of July weekend.

A school spokesperson says the burglary happened around 1 a.m. Saturday. Multiple buildings were broken into, and the campus was left with serious damage.

Surveillance video captured at least one person stalking around the outside of the school. Photos showed the aftermath of the break-in, including a collapsed ceiling tile and multiple shattered windows.

The school tells WBRZ that 11 computers and three overhead projectors valued at about $10,000 in total were taken.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.