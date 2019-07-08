93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Local private school ransacked in weekend break-in; $10K in computers & equipment stolen

1 hour 31 minutes 10 seconds ago Monday, July 08 2019 Jul 8, 2019 July 08, 2019 11:33 AM July 08, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - School officials say Central Private School was broken into and robbed of equipment over the Fourth of July weekend.

A school spokesperson says the burglary happened around 1 a.m. Saturday. Multiple buildings were broken into, and the campus was left with serious damage.

Surveillance video captured at least one person stalking around the outside of the school. Photos showed the aftermath of the break-in, including a collapsed ceiling tile and multiple shattered windows.

The school tells WBRZ that 11 computers and three overhead projectors valued at about $10,000 in total were taken.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days