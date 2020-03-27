Latest Weather Blog
Local grandparents sing their way into your hearts - Viral Video
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge couple wasn't going to let the coronavirus get in the way of seeing their grandchildren, even if they had to get creative with their distancing and their displays of affection.
Linda and Tim Manes formulated a plan that both played to their strengths and pulled at their heartstrings. The pair have always had music in their lives since they met as LSU Golden Band from Tigerland members back in their college days. Linda knew exactly what they should do, and how they should do it. "I said okay, Tim grab your trumpet. I'm gonna get my clarinet, we're gonna do a driveway visit," the grandmother of two said on Friday afternoon via a facetime interview.
"We got out of the car and as they came out, we played together 'You Are My Sunshine'," the pair said finishing each others sentences.
"When we pulled up we started playing and what you couldn't see is the children started, dance, and just kind of general bedlam. And the thing that I enjoyed the most was hearing the laughter seeing the dance movements and that brought joy to my heart." Tim referenced his favorite part of the impromptu concert.
There was never a doubt as to the song they pair would play, it's been a part of the soundtrack of their lives. Linda chose the Louisiana favorite "You Are My Sunshine" created by the state's former governor Jimmie Davis back in 1939. "It's special song that I used to sing to my grand babies, because that's how I feel about all of them," Linda said of the musical choice.
