38°
Latest Weather Blog
Local election results
BATON ROUGE - See results from today's election below.
State Representative - 86th Representative District
Nicholas Muscarello, Jr. (REP)
POINTE COUPEE/WBR District Judge - 18th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. B
"Tom" McCormick (REP)
IBERVILLE Justice of the Peace - Justice of the Peace Ward 3
Trending News
Carrie Thistlethwaite Booksh (NOPTY)
WEST FELICIANA 14.75 Mills Renewal
Yes - 85%
WEST FELICIANA 11 Mills Renewal
Yes - 85%
ASCENSION City of Donaldsonville 5 Mills Renewal
Yes - 89%
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Darryl Hurst appointed to District 5 council seat, plans to run in...
-
Family of murdered woman offering $10K reward for info leading to arrest
-
Catalytic converter thieves target maintenance trucks at Baton Rouge Water Company offices
-
Second-in-command at State Police implicated in Ronald Greene cover-up
-
Person shot to death Wednesday on Gus Young Avenue