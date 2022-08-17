Local convenience store sells $50k lottery ticket, draws crowds

BATON ROUGE - Within eye-shot of the lottery billboard on I-10 sits the Jubilee convenience store. With more than a billion dollars at stake in Tuesday's drawing, owners say the lines are never-ending.

"Everybody buying a ticket, everybody," said cashier Ihab Darkhalil.

But there may be another reason behind the extra business.

"Actually after we sold that ticket, the $50,000, yeah. Like super busy," said Darkhalil.

That's right, the store, located on College Drive sold a $50,000 ticket yet to be claimed, and now some locals consider it the only spot to get tickets.

"Because we get lucky. We sold the winning number for Powerball... 50,000."

$50,000 may seem like peanuts compared to the total jackpot. The winning ticket could net you $900 million, which is hard for some to even comprehend.

"Oh my god, don't say that! Million? 900 million?" Larry Dillon said.

And even though you're more likely to be attacked by a shark, struck by lightning or be killed by a falling coconut, people still want to cash in on the convenience store's mojo.

"I came up here to get me a ticket. Not because I feel like I'm going to win, but I just want to be in the race" said Dillon.