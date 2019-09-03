94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Local boxer killed while leaving Baton Rouge bar Tuesday morning

12 hours 2 seconds ago Tuesday, September 03 2019 Sep 3, 2019 September 03, 2019 4:58 AM September 03, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A boxer from Baton Rouge died after shots were fired outside a bar early Tuesday morning. 

The incident was reported before 2:30 a.m. outside Bennie's Bar on North Street near the Turner Plaza apartments. Police identified the victim as 35-year-old Justin Thomas.

Thomas was rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

BRPD says Thomas was shot while walking back to his car from the club. Thomas' manager confirmed the news Tuesday, saying he had a match scheduled for later this year.

There are no known suspects or motives at this time. The investigation is ongoing. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days