Local boxer killed while leaving Baton Rouge bar Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE - A boxer from Baton Rouge died after shots were fired outside a bar early Tuesday morning.
The incident was reported before 2:30 a.m. outside Bennie's Bar on North Street near the Turner Plaza apartments. Police identified the victim as 35-year-old Justin Thomas.
Thomas was rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
BRPD says Thomas was shot while walking back to his car from the club. Thomas' manager confirmed the news Tuesday, saying he had a match scheduled for later this year.
There are no known suspects or motives at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
