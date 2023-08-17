99°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Local agencies taking part in statewide impaired driving crackdown

Thursday, August 17 2023
By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement agencies are among those who will participate in a "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign that begins on Friday.

The statewide project runs through Sept. 4.

During that more-than-2-week period, additional patrols will be enacted in key areas, targeting impaired drivers.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is one of the agencies touting its involvement. On Thursday, the department posted advance notice and encouraged anyone who gets behind the wheel to think twice if they might be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

They noted that prescription medications can also make a driver impaired.

The "Drive Sober" campaign is coordinated and funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

