Local academy celebrating Louisiana culture through food festival

BATON ROUGE - Get a taste of Louisiana through the Second Baptist Christian Academy's new event Friday.

The event, aptly named "A Taste of Louisiana," will showcase southern culture through what we're best known for: food.

"'A Taste of Louisiana' is part of our ongoing commitment to integrating local culture into our curriculum, ensuring that our students from ages 1 to 12 appreciate and understand the state they call home," SBCA said. "The event will feature a variety of Louisiana-themed projects and artworks created by the students as part of their study of the state's history and culture."

At the end of the event, the students will present classic Louisianian dishes for all to share.

The event will be held at the academy at 910 North Acadian Thruway on Friday starting at 10:45 a.m..