Livvy Dunne, Paul Skenes joining College Football Gameday panel as guest pickers for LSU-Alabama game

BATON ROUGE — LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne and former LSU baseball player Paul Skenes will be the guest pickers on ESPN's College Football Gameday when it comes to Baton Rouge for the LSU-Alabama football game on Saturday, On3 Sports reports.

Dunne and Skenes, who are dating, will join Nick Saban, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee on the show in LSU's Quad before the game. This is the first time LSU has hosted the show since the 2019 season.

Skenes, who pitches for the Pittsburgh Pirates, transferred to LSU in 2022 and was on the 2023 national championship team. Dunne is currently a gymnast at LSU and is one of the highest earning NIL athletes in the country.

College Football Gameday airs on ESPN at 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. LSU-Alabama kicks off on WBRZ at 6:30 p.m.