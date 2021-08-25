Livingston woman dead after morning crash in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS – State Police say a Livingston woman is dead after a morning crash in Livingston Parish Monday.

According to Louisiana State Police, 62-year-old Judy Soulier died from her injuries after a Jeep Cherokee crossed a center lane on LA 1026, striking Soulier’s car head-on.

Police say Soulier was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but still suffered severe injuries. She was transported to Ochsner Medical Center where she later died Friday.

The driver of the Cherokee, 26-year-old Myra Lott was charged with driving left of center, no seat belt and no driver’s license. Additional charges are pending.