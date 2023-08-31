Livingston school system sues social media companies, blaming them for teens' decaying mental health

The Livingston Parish School System is pursuing legal action against TikTok, Instagram and multiple internet service providers, accusing them of rotting the mental health of its students and other teens across the country.

The suit was originally filed in parish court last month but was moved this week to federal court. It names the two hugely popular social media platforms along with their parent companies: ByteDance and Meta. It also lists internet providers Charter and Cox Communications.

The lengthy filing says the platforms use "social manipulation" among other tactics to keep minors addicted to their apps, encouraging unhealthy behavior. You can read the full lawsuit here.

The school system is asking for legal intervention to prevent further harm from the companies and is seeking damages.