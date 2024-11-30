Livingston Police Department looking for runaway 16-year-old

LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Police Department is looking for a runaway 16-year-old who was last seen around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Madeline Mandella was last seen leaving her residence on foot and is believed to have traveled to the Juban Crossing area after receiving a ride. Mandella is described as a 5-foot-tall, 115 pound girl with black and red hair, a shooting star tattoo on her forearm as well as wearing an oversized light color hoodie with black jogger pants.

Anyone with information is urged to reach out to the Livingston Police Department at 225-686-2241 or the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.