Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office warns people about scammers pretending to be a LPSO detective

LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is warning people about scammers pretending to be a LPSO detective.

According to LPSO, scammers are telling victims that they have a warrant and the victim needs to pay money to avoid potential jail time. Deputies advise people that sending money to avoid jail time is not how the process works and to not give out your information.

Anyone with information or who has been contacted by these scammers is urged to contact LSPO to file a report.