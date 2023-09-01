Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office seizes hundreds of fentanyl doses

DENHAM SPRINGS - A tip led Livingston Parish sheriff's investigators to a stash of drugs -- including more than "500 lethal dosage units" of fentanyl -- at a property in Denham Springs.

Sheriff Jason Ard said the tip prompted the execution of a search warrant at Sunnybrook Lane, where the stash was uncovered.

LPSO deputies seized:

-Approximately 75 grams of pressed fentanyl pills (over 500 lethal dosage units)

-Approximately 16 grams of marijuana

-Approximately $15,721.00 U.S. Currency (pending seizure)

-2008 Honda Accord (pending seizure)





Four people are facing criminal charges in the investigation. They were identified as Timothy "T.J." Brown, 25; Nolan Satcher, 28; Dayana Kimble, 21; and Trelan Brown, 21.