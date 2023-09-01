98°
Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office seizes hundreds of fentanyl doses
DENHAM SPRINGS - A tip led Livingston Parish sheriff's investigators to a stash of drugs -- including more than "500 lethal dosage units" of fentanyl -- at a property in Denham Springs.
Sheriff Jason Ard said the tip prompted the execution of a search warrant at Sunnybrook Lane, where the stash was uncovered.
LPSO deputies seized:
Trending News
-Approximately 75 grams of pressed fentanyl pills (over 500 lethal dosage units)
-Approximately 16 grams of marijuana
-Approximately $15,721.00 U.S. Currency (pending seizure)
-2008 Honda Accord (pending seizure)
Four people are facing criminal charges in the investigation. They were identified as Timothy "T.J." Brown, 25; Nolan Satcher, 28; Dayana Kimble, 21; and Trelan Brown, 21.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Happy birthday Daisy Rowan! West Feliciana resident turns 104 Friday
-
BRPD disbands police unit linked to 'Brave Cave' investigation
-
Home invasion suspect barricaded inside apartment off Boulevard de Province; residents evacuated
-
Home invasion suspect barricaded inside apartment off Boulevard de Province; residents evacuated
-
No barbecue at the tailgate? Governor asks football fans to pause grilling...