Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and residents preparing for Francine

LIVINGSTON - Francine is due to make landfall within the next 24 hours and Livingston Parish leaders and residents are finishing preparations. Resident Ashan Gaskins moved to Livingston from California two years ago and is getting ready to experience his first hurricane.

"We don't deal with hurricanes. We usually deal with earthquakes — that's a different kind of prep," Gaskins said.

Gaskins told WBRZ that while this is his first hurricane, this is not his first time dealing with water, so he has picked up sandbags for whatever the storm may bring.

"It's not mainly for water holding stuff down. I got a few things in the garden that can potentially blow with the strong winds so putting a tarp on it and putting sandbags on top," Gaskin said.

Residents like Evan Walker have experienced these storms their whole lives and aren't too worried about Francine.

"We've lived through worse. The only thing I am really worried about is power," Walker said.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard says law enforcement is ready to help the community.

"This is just our prep time. We know the storm's going to be here tomorrow. We're going to make sure that our generators are working, make sure our chainsaws are working. All our deputies are equipped with everything they need," Ard said.

Ard told WBRZ that while deputies are equipped and ready to handle whatever the aftermath may be, he urges residents to prep.

"Get things like water. Make sure you have water, make sure you have extra garbage bags, make sure you have food. Your electricity may be off for days. We always have to prepare for the worst — hopefully, it's not the worst." Ard said.