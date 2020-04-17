Livingston Parish Schools working to implement summer educational programs for students

LIVINGSTON PARISH - K-12 schools across Louisiana are working to guide students through an unprecedented situation that's completely changed the way schoolchildren will be taught.

Livingston Parish's school system addressed this Friday morning, by referring to a public letter the executive director of Louisiana's Association of School Superintendents, Michael W. Faulk, released on Thursday.

The letter states that when the 2020-2021 school year begins, like each new school year, superintendents will evaluate their students to assess where they are academically and then create an appropriate instructional plan tailored to address their needs.

Superintendents will also look for ways to accelerate student learning to guide them to their appropriate instructional level.

In addition to this, parents will be encouraged to work side-by-side with children to access educational materials and resources provided by their school districts.

In the letter, Faulk said that following these procedures on into the summer may ease the normal rate of regression for many students and serve as a paradigm for future summers.

In harmony with this letter, Livingston Parish's superintendent, Joe Murphy, stated that parish teachers and school administrators have been diligently working to ensure that all students are engaged in quality learning activities during this “stay-at-home” closure period.

In addition to this, Murphy said school leaders are creating action plans to measure and address pupil progression, including options for summer instruction and plans on how to start the 2020-2021 school year.

Murphy said, "We are considering plans for senior graduations and extracurricular activities that are a rich part of the educational experience."

"As we develop a clear path to move forward, know that our number one priority at Livingston Parish Public Schools is the well-being and overall development of our students, and we are committed to making sure ALL OUR STUDENTS successfully rise above this challenge."

Click here for more information from the Livingston Parish School System.