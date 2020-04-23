Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish officials to distribute reusable masks to residents Saturday
LIVINGSTON PARISH - As Louisiana officials eye a reopening of the state's economy, they're reminding residents that the spread of COVID-19 is still a threat and it's important to wear masks when going to the grocery stores or other essential locations.
For this reason, Livingston Parish officials will be distributing donated, high-quality, re-useable masks (masks that can be washed and reused) on Saturday, April 25th, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (or until supplies run out) at locations throughout the area.
Each of the distribution locations are listed below.
LOCATIONS:
City of Denham Springs Fire Department
930 Government Drive, Denham Springs
Walker High School
9677 Florida Blvd., Walker (Carpool Lane - enter off of North Palmetto Street)
Fire District #1 – Albany
29778 South Montpelier Ave., Albany
Fire District #2 – Springfield
32280 Terry Street, Springfield
French Settlement Police Department
16015 Hwy 16, French Settlement
Fire District #5 (3 locations)
#1 - 8098 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs
#2 - 31747 Myers Road, Denham Springs
#3 – 25500 Hwy 16 South, Denham Springs
Mandy’s Primary Healthcare
Oak Point Shopping Center (Watson)
First Baptist Church
29401 South Frost Road, Livingston