Livingston Parish Fire Dist. 2 shares expansion update
SPRINGFIELD - The Livingston Parish Fire Dist. 2 is expanding its station on Hutchinson Road.
The department shared a progress update on social media Sunday, saying the old station building will be converted into a classroom building with adequate space and facilities for firefighters during trainings.
A larger station building was built to keep more vehicles and fire suppression equipment in and a lighted helipad is in the works.