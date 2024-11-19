77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston Parish deputies searching for man who stole from Academy store

2 hours 55 minutes 56 seconds ago Tuesday, November 19 2024 Nov 19, 2024 November 19, 2024 10:30 AM November 19, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — Deputies are searching for a man who stole from the Academy Sports and Outdoors in Denham Springs.

The man stole from the sporting goods store and left in a Nissan Altima, Livingston Parish deputies said.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call deputies at (225) 686-2241.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days