Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish deputies arrest 13 men accused of soliciting children using social media
LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish deputies arrested more than a dozen men accused of soliciting minors over social media, officials said Wednesday.
Livingston deputies worked with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Covington Police Department, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and the Kenner Police Department to arrest the 13 men.
According to Sheriff Jason Ard, only two of the people were from Livingston Parish, with six being from surrounding parishes. Five more were from other states.
"Learn from this: the internet has NO boundaries. Child predators will go to any length to exploit children," Ard said.
The following people were arrested on indecent behavior and computer-aided solicitation of a minor:
Trending News
- Ashton Brignac, 27, from Broussard
- Chad Romero, 44, from New Iberia
- Devon Lamar Nealond, 20, from Baton Rouge
- Hunter Easterling, 27, from Denham Springs
- Jeramy Yarbrough, 43, from Kingsland, Texas
- Jeremy Britten, 41, from Baton Rouge
- Jerry Watts, 51, from Kingsland, Texas
- Joe Bridges III, 29, from Baton Rouge
- Lawrence Scott, 32, from White Castle
- Mansoor Ahmed, 41, from Oak Hill, West Virginia
- Nikola Griffin, 23, from Foxworth, Mississippi
- Sam Al Quhaif, 35, from Picayune, Mississippi
- Tyler Daigle, 31, from Denham Springs
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community members encourage, give food to Baton Rouge Metro Airport employees working...
-
Deputies searching for man accused of stealing laptop from business along Bluebonnet...
-
BRPD arrests man accused of kidnapping boy after robbing Plank Road apartment
-
City-parish officials commemorate start of Veterans Month with various downtown memorial events
-
St. Vincent de Paul hosting drive to fill food bank as government...
Sports Video
-
Bring on Bama: Get ready for Tigers vs. Tide with a flashback...
-
No. 5 LSU women's basketball dominates Houston Christian to win season opener
-
Week 9 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
LSU's Verge Ausberry named permanent Athletic Director
-
WATCH: Frank Wilson prepares for first game as interim head coach as...