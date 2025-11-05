Livingston Parish deputies arrest 13 men accused of soliciting children using social media

LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish deputies arrested more than a dozen men accused of soliciting minors over social media, officials said Wednesday.

Livingston deputies worked with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Covington Police Department, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and the Kenner Police Department to arrest the 13 men.

According to Sheriff Jason Ard, only two of the people were from Livingston Parish, with six being from surrounding parishes. Five more were from other states.

"Learn from this: the internet has NO boundaries. Child predators will go to any length to exploit children," Ard said.

The following people were arrested on indecent behavior and computer-aided solicitation of a minor:

- Ashton Brignac, 27, from Broussard

- Chad Romero, 44, from New Iberia

- Devon Lamar Nealond, 20, from Baton Rouge

- Hunter Easterling, 27, from Denham Springs

- Jeramy Yarbrough, 43, from Kingsland, Texas

- Jeremy Britten, 41, from Baton Rouge

- Jerry Watts, 51, from Kingsland, Texas

- Joe Bridges III, 29, from Baton Rouge

- Lawrence Scott, 32, from White Castle

- Mansoor Ahmed, 41, from Oak Hill, West Virginia

- Nikola Griffin, 23, from Foxworth, Mississippi

- Sam Al Quhaif, 35, from Picayune, Mississippi

- Tyler Daigle, 31, from Denham Springs



