Livingston Parish announces waterways will be closed starting tomorrow following Tropical Storm Alberto

2 hours 32 minutes 34 seconds ago Wednesday, June 19 2024 Jun 19, 2024 June 19, 2024 3:42 PM June 19, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish announced Wednesday that its waterways will be closed to all recreational traffic starting at midnight due to the rising water levels caused by Tropical Storm Alberto in the Gulf of Mexico.

The closure will be effective until further notice. 

Sandbags will be available at the Springfield Fire Department, the Killian Town Hall Fire Department and the Maurepas Fire Department, the parish announced on their Facebook page.

