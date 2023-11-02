63°
Livingston firefighters respond to large brush fire near I-12
SATSUMA - Firefighters battled huge flames in a grassy area just off I-12 Thursday afternoon.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reported the grass fire shortly after 1:30 p.m. at the Satsuma exit along the interstate. Photos showed towering flames and a massive plume of smoke, though it appeared the fire was under control.
It comes within days of Livingston Parish reinstating its burn ban as the area continues to deal with dry conditions.
