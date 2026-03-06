75°
Livingston deputies: Three juveniles arrested after shots fired on Walker North Road
WALKER - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested three juveniles after two allegedly met to fight before firing shots at each other.
After an altercation earlier in the day, the juveniles met up at Walker North Road and Cane Market Road. Shots were fired but no one was injured.
The three were charged and booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.
