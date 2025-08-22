90°
Latest Weather Blog
Livingston deputies: Man arrested after allegedly driving drunk into 15-year-old on bike, killing him
LIVINGSTON — A man was arrested in Livingston Parish after allegedly striking and killing a teenager on a bicycle while driving two times over the legal Blood Alcohol Concentration limit.
Juan Alfredo Chavarria Lezama, 31, is accused of crashing into a boy on his bike Thursday night around 7 p.m. on Magnolia Boulevard near Whiteleaf Street.
The 15-year-old boy was brought to the hospital via AirMed. He later died, deputies said.
Lezama was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on vehicular homicide, DWI and driving without a license charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WBRZ's 2 Your Town is Coming to Morgan City - Coverage Begins...
-
FBI searches home of ex-Trump national security adviser John Bolton
-
Berwick Police: 15-year-old arrested after leading officers on pursuit in stolen car
-
EBR Schools approves reallocation of nearly $5 million to avoid student meal...
-
2une In Previews: Chicken Shack gets ready for Jaguar football season with...
Sports Video
-
LSU basketball teams face SMU, LA Tech in New Orleans doubleheader for...
-
SEC to expand conference schedule to nine games
-
LSU football evolves front office to stay with the changing landscape
-
LSU women's basketball star will start engines at NASCAR race in Daytona...
-
LSU's defense showing improvement in fall camp with added depth