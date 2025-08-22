Livingston deputies: Man arrested after allegedly driving drunk into 15-year-old on bike, killing him

LIVINGSTON — A man was arrested in Livingston Parish after allegedly striking and killing a teenager on a bicycle while driving two times over the legal Blood Alcohol Concentration limit.

Juan Alfredo Chavarria Lezama, 31, is accused of crashing into a boy on his bike Thursday night around 7 p.m. on Magnolia Boulevard near Whiteleaf Street.

The 15-year-old boy was brought to the hospital via AirMed. He later died, deputies said.

Lezama was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on vehicular homicide, DWI and driving without a license charges.