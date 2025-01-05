Livingston Parish hit-and-run suspect in custody

Photo: Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office

HOLDEN - A man allegedly connected to a hit-and-run crash that injured a bicyclist Sunday night has been taken into custody.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the hit-and-run crash happened near the corner of George White Road and Lake Ora Drive in Holden. A driver ran into a bicyclist and left them on the side of the road.

The victim was taken to a hospital, their condition is unknown. Anyone with information about the crash can call (225) 686-2241.