Livingston deputies arrest man accused of distributing sexually explicit videos of children under 13

LIVINGSTON — A Denham Springs man accused of distributing videos of child pornography was arrested by deputies.

Ronald Bell, 43, was arrested June 2 on six counts of possessing and distributing child porn.

Livingston Parish deputies said they were tipped off to investigate Bell by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Deputies said the six videos Bell is accused of distributing depicted children under the age of 13.

Bell was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a $450,000 bond.