Livingston authorities seek help in solving missing person's case from 2008

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Authorities with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are still investigating a missing person's case that dates back to over ten years ago.

According to officials, Barbara Blount went missing in 2008 when she was 58 years old, and detectives are not giving up in their search efforts.

Sheriff Jason Ard is alerting the public as to the basics of the case in hopes that someone will speak up and provide pertinent information in relation to the case.

The Sheriff says it was mid-day on Friday, May 2 when Blount went missing from her Hwy 1036 home in Holden.

When deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene, they found no signs of forced entry, but noticed that the home's back door was open.

Officials also noted that a series of pots were stacked on Blount's kitchen floor, and they add that she'd intended to clean up that day.

Also of note is the fact that Blount's valuables were left in plain view, indicating that a robbery did not appear to take place.

Authorities suspect someone may have lured her from her residence. They are not sure if it was someone she knew.

Though an investigation was immediately launched, torrential rain from a storm hampered efforts in the days that followed. Officials say the entire area was covered in water.

Shortly after Blount went missing, her vehicle was located about a quarter mile north of her residence, parked on a hunting club road in a wooded area.

The storm brought so much rainfall, that water covered the vehicle's floor board, detectives say.

In the days that followed, authorities canvassed the entire area, interviewed numerous individuals who may have had a connection to Blount, and law enforcement partners, including Louisiana State Police and personnel with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, were summoned to assist.

But as law enforcement and volunteers united in their search efforts, combing through nearby waterways and wooded areas, no evidence of the Holden resident was found.

In a post on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Sheriff Ard says, ‘It’s frustrating. What happened to her? This is one of those cases that sticks with you. I think we all – including the family – just want answers and we don’t intend to stop until we get some.‘

Officials are asking the public to be aware of the following description of Blount:

Barbara Blount

DOB: 3/29/50

Hair: Brownish Grey

Eyes: Green

Height: 5’7”

Weight: 150 lbs.

With this description in mind, anyone with information on the Blount case is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).