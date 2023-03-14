49°
Latest Weather Blog
LIVE UPDATES: Tuesday Commute
FOLLOW OUR TWITTER FOR LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES DAILY:
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
West Feliciana Parish Council adopts ordinance to limit large developments
-
Brusly mailboxes moved again, now further from street
-
Budget surplus leaves room for more teacher raises but La. educators still...
-
The Capitol City getting ready for a busy weekend with big crowds
-
Deputies called to reported stabbing at Capitol Middle
Sports Video
-
Catholic upsets Scotlandville in DI select title game for program's first state...
-
Port Allen wins 4th straight state title over Winnfield
-
Top seed Madison Prep falls in DII Select title game to GW...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Conference Tournaments
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss