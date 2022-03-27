51°
Latest Weather Blog
LIVE UPDATES: Thursday traffic report
BATON ROUGE - News 2's Ashley Fruge’ has you covered with live updates for your Thursday morning commute.
Beat the traffic every time using WBRZ's advanced traffic tracking technology. Click here to go to our traffic center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police: Reported shooting at off-campus LSU apartment complex
-
Touch-A-Truck fundraiser returns to Baton Rouge, sparks children's imaginations
-
3 juveniles sent to hospital after a fight at juvenile detention center...
-
EBR City-Parish begins work on Ward Creek
-
Trucker who drove semi into stopped bus on I-10 previously wrecked and...
Sports Video
-
Myles Brennan getting back healthy in spring practice
-
LSU Football starts Spring Practice
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate
-
Kim Mulkey buys out student section ahead of LSU and Ohio St....