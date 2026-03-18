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HBCU Day held at Louisiana state capitol on Tuesday

2 hours 28 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, March 17 2026 Mar 17, 2026 March 17, 2026 9:38 PM March 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Students, alum and supporters gathered at the state capitol Tuesday to celebrate HBCU Day.

The event brought together members of the Southern University system and other HBCU schools in Louisiana. Organizers highlighted the impact historically Black colleges and universities have on education, leadership and community.

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Student leaders said the day is about honoring the legacy of HBCU's while continuing to support their future.

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