Middendorf's comes to Baton Rouge with pop-up location

BATON ROUGE - Middendorf's has been around for over 90 years, but is now serving its famous seafood in Baton Rouge for the first time.

A pop-up of the establishment is happening in the kitchen at the Passe restaurant on St. Ferdinand Street. It served a limited menu, which includes the restaurant's signature thin-fried catfish.