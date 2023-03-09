77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LIVE UPDATES: Thursday Morning Commute

4 hours 35 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, March 09 2023 Mar 9, 2023 March 09, 2023 5:18 AM March 09, 2023 in Traffic Stories
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

FOLLOW OUR TWITTER FOR LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES DAILY:

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days