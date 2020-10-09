77°
LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES: Friday closures, flooded roads

Friday, October 09 2020
By: Dana DiPiazza

BATON ROUGE - The WBRZ Traffic Team continues to monitor the roads ahead of Hurricane Delta. Check back for an updated list of closures, additional delays, and flooded roads to avoid.

Flooded Roads: 

Baker

- Groom Rd. in both directions just after Main St. (LA 19) before Plank Rd. (LA 67)

Zachary

- Pride Port Hudson Rd. West of Munson Dr.

LaPlace

- Hwy 51 in both directions between I-55 (Laplace) and I-55 (Ruddock)

Closures:

Plaquemine

- Bayou Sorrell Rd. Bridge between State Spur 75 and Gracie St.

- Plaquemine Ferry is out of service

Grosse Tete

- La 77 Bridge at Grosse Tete 

- Intracoastal Rd. between Indian Village Rd. and Bayou Jacob Rd.

Pierre Part

- Hwy 70 in both directions between Levee Hwy (LA 997) and Hwy 69

- La 70 is closed at 2 different bridges: Bayou Pigeon Bridge and Belle River Bridge

