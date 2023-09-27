Little brother beating big brother to the field for LSU football

BATON ROUGE - LSU freshman linebacker Whit Weeks has made an early impact for the LSU Tigers since being inserted into the starting lineup.

"Last week against Mississippi State. The first play, I couldn't feel my legs because it was my first start. So I was really nervous, of course. And then this week, here at home, I knew it was gonna be a totally different ballgame because it's a different level here than anywhere else," Weeks said of his early playing time as a Tiger.

The freshman from Watkinsville, Georgia was thrust into the starting line-up due to an injury to fellow linebacker Omar Speights, but Weeks has been making the most of his time, including an early start to his college career when he early enrolled in the Spring.

"Thank goodness I came in January because if I wouldn't have came in January, I probably still wouldn't know. Spring ball all the meetings we got in March and April and even May really is what helped me learn and then all the extra meetings I get with all the assistants and GA is really helps me learn because it's totally different than high school."

Weeks who starred on both offense and defense in high school is adjusting to life in college where there's more to know and more to do even before the ball is snapped.

"In high school you got two coverages, here you got so many coverages. You have to know so many different assignments you got to know. So it's totally different ballgame."

Weeks has had an early impressive showing as he led the Tigers in tackles on the road at Mississippi State and then set his own career high with nine tackles last week against Arkansas.

" Coming in, in fall camp, you know, I was running with the twos not really run with the ones but I knew that if my time came I'd, you know, make the most of it," Weeks said of his learning curve and early production.

It certainly doesn't hurt that his older brother West Weeks is also a Tiger linebacker and there to help show him the ropes, even if the two did get after one another as brothers growing up.

" Playing with my brothers awesome. I mean, back in high school my sophomore year his senior year was the most fun I've ever had playing football. And I knew whenever I made a mistake, he was right there to help clean it up. So it was really easy playing with him. And you know, growing up with him, we have good chemistry out there on the field too. I love playing with him and that's one of the main reasons why I came here."

Having a chance to hit other football players that aren't your brother but along side your brother is something that both have been working towards all their young lives.

"As a little boys. We were pretty rough. We would fight all the time. I mean, I don't know how my mom survived because she was always screaming as she was driving because you're right in the backseat, we get after it. And out on the field plan together. We'd roughhouse.