List of back to school events to get students ready for a new school year

By: WBRZ Staff

With less than a month away from a new school year, community organizations are holding back to school giveaways to get students prepared for the first day of class. 

MLK Center Pack the Sack Giveaway
- July 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Park Elementary School, 2680 Bogan Walk 
- Provides free school supplies, immunizations, physicals 

CareSouth Medical and Dental 
- July 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CareSouth Donaldsonville clinic, 904 Catalpa Street 
- July 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CareSouth's Plaquemine clinic, 59340 River West Drive
- July 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at CareSouth Medical and Dental, 3140 Florida Boulevard 
- Provides backpack, child must be present to receive the supplies 

Cleve Dunn Back to School Giveaway 
- July 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at District 6 Council office, 9048 Airline Highway 

Back to School Youth Community Career Fest 
- July 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at BRCC Magnolia Theatre, 201 Community College Drive 
- Free book sacks, school supplies, food, uniform gift card and sneakers
- Children must be present 

City of Baker School System Back to School Giveaway 
- Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City of Baker School Board office, 14750 Plank Road

Zachary Annual Back to School Giveaway 
- Aug. 3 starting at 10 a.m. and running until supplies last at the Zachary High School Gym, 4100 Bronco Lane 
- Elementary through high school to college students are encouraged to attend 
- Attendees are asked to bring one canned good to support the Zachary food pantry 

Charity Christian Center Church back to School Giveaway 
- Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Charity Christian Center, 871 O'Neal Lane 
- Free books, sneakers, backpacks, school supplies, uniforms, health information, food 

