Likely closures and delays along Airline due to Montrell Jackson's funeral procession
BATON ROUGE - Commuters may want to take an alternate route Monday due to a funeral procession on Airline Highway.
Officer Montrell Jackson's funeral is likely to cause closures and delays on Airline from Winbourne Avenue to Florida Boulevard from approximately noon to 3 p.m. There is already heavy traffic in the area as early as 9:30 a.m.
News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.
