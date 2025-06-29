80°
Likely closures and delays along Airline due to Montrell Jackson's funeral procession

8 years 11 months 4 days ago Monday, July 25 2016 Jul 25, 2016 July 25, 2016 9:37 AM July 25, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Courtney Allen

BATON ROUGE - Commuters may want to take an alternate route Monday due to a funeral procession on Airline Highway.

Officer Montrell Jackson's funeral is likely to cause closures and delays on Airline from Winbourne Avenue to Florida Boulevard from approximately noon to 3 p.m. There is already heavy traffic in the area as early as 9:30 a.m.

News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.

