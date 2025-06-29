Likely closures and delays along Airline due to Montrell Jackson's funeral procession

BATON ROUGE - Commuters may want to take an alternate route Monday due to a funeral procession on Airline Highway.

Officer Montrell Jackson's funeral is likely to cause closures and delays on Airline from Winbourne Avenue to Florida Boulevard from approximately noon to 3 p.m. There is already heavy traffic in the area as early as 9:30 a.m.

