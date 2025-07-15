95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Liberty Lagoon introduces new pricing and ticket options days after announcing previous policy

2 hours 32 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, July 15 2025 Jul 15, 2025 July 15, 2025 2:40 PM July 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE — Liberty Lagoon announced new ticket options and prices on Tuesday, just days after previous pricing policies were introduced.

BREC announced last Friday that Liberty Lagoon would split the day into two sessions, with Session 1 going from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Following an hour break for cleaning and staff breaks, Session 2 lasts from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

In this initial policy entry into the park was $12 at the start of both sessions, requiring guests who wanted to re-enter the park after the first session to pay twice. 

BREC announced on Tuesday that they are changing the price of entry at the start of both sessions to $6. Guests will also now have the option to buy a full-day pass at the beginning of the day for $12, which allows entry into both sessions. The new pricing will begin on Wednesday. 

Anyone who paid for a $12 one-session ticket from July 11 to July 14 will automatically be refunded $6 per ticket, a BREC news release stated. 

“We sincerely apologize for the confusion and appreciate the public’s understanding as we implement these necessary adjustments,” BREC Interim Superintendent Janet Simmons said in a news release. “These changes are designed to support the well-being of our staff and maintain a safe, enjoyable experience for all Liberty Lagoon guests.”

