77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Franklin Police searching for man accused of attempted murder following November shooting

1 hour 47 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, February 10 2026 Feb 10, 2026 February 10, 2026 12:34 PM February 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Police Department is searching for a man accused of five counts of attempted murder.

Deputies said that Tyron Charles is a suspect in a shooting that happened along Tenth Street on Nov. 9, 2025. 

Charles is also wanted on aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities charges. 

Trending News

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Charles is asked to call the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days