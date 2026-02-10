73°
Police: Three people arrested after attempted car burglary at Gate City Food Mart in Zachary

By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY — Three people were arrested after they attempted to steal a gun from a car at Gate City Food Mart in Zachary, police told WBRZ.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon around 4:10 p.m. Police said that the owner was able to get the firearm back from the would-be thieves and then fired multiple shots, but no one was injured. 

Gerren Hayes, 21, was arrested on possession with the intent of distributing marijuana and possession of a firearm. 

Delaney Givens, 17, and Jordan Johnson, 18, were both arrested on principle to aggravated assault, principle to simple burglary and principle to simple burglary. 

