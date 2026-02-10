75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vehicle crashes into part of bank, one person injured

1 hour 39 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, February 10 2026 Feb 10, 2026 February 10, 2026 3:15 PM February 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle crashed into a bank off of Jefferson Highway. 

The wreck happened Tuesday afternoon at the JD Bank along Jefferson near Brentwood Drive. 

Video showed a corner of the building knocked down. 

Trending News

One person was taken to a hospital. Their condition and involvement was unknown. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days