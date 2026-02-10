77°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern University experiencing campus-wide power outage; shifting to remote operations
BATON ROUGE — Southern University was without power Tuesday morning, the university said.
"Facilities crews are actively investigating the issue," the university said, noting the entire Baton Rouge campus was experiencing the outage.
The campus switched to remote operations for the remainder of the day on Tuesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Walmart employee arrested after allegedly stealing thousands in Visa gift cards from...
-
Southern University experiencing campus-wide power outage; shifting to remote operations
-
Police: Three people arrested after attempted car burglary at Gate City Food...
-
20-year-old arrested in accidental fatal shooting at Perkins Rowe parking garage
-
One dead after early Tuesday morning crash along I-10 westbound in Iberville...
Sports Video
-
Southern men's basketball survives a thriller in SWAC play
-
LSU football profits increase by more than $14 million, Legislative Auditor's Office...
-
LSU softball sweeps opening weekend
-
Southern women's basketball falls to Alabama A&M, men's team comes out on...
-
$$$ Best Bets: Super Bowl LX $$$