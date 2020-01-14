68°
Les Miles congratulates LSU on championship win

1 hour 46 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, January 14 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

NEW ORLEANS - Les Miles, the last head coach to bring LSU a national title, gave props to the Tigers on their historic win Monday night.

Immediately after the 42-25 victory over Clemson, the Mad Hatter himself tweeted a loving message to his former team.

Miles coached the Tigers to two national championships in 2007 and 2011 respectively. His 2007 victory was the Tigers' last title before Monday night.

LSU and Miles parted ways in 2016, leaving the team in the hands of current head coach Ed Orgeron. 

