Legislative Black Caucus looks ahead after map with two majority minority districts fails committee

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus held a press conference Wednesday, saying that they are prepared to fight a 5-1 majority-minority congressional map that passed out of committee early Wednesday morning.

"What we can't win through legislation, we'll try and win through litigation," said State Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge.

The map, authored by State Sen. Jay Morris, R-Monroe, was passed shortly before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday after the Senate & Governmental Affairs Committee heard more than nine hours of testimony from people pushing for a map with at least two majority minority districts.

Their testimony was in support of a map proposed by State Sen. Ed Price, D-Gonzales, which created two "opportunity districts." It was denied in a 4-3 vote.

"That's what this should be about, giving people the opportunity to have a fair map so that we can elect a person of our choice to represent us in Congress," Price said during the press conference.

State Sen. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans, thanked the people who showed up to testify against the 5-1 map.

"The people of Louisiana do not want to roll back the hands of time," Duplessis said. "This bill was passed by a few politicians and one person out of Washington D.C. That does not reflect the values, the brilliance, the diversity and the interest of the people of Louisiana."

Now, the map will be sent to the Senate floor for a vote. The map would then be sent to a committee in the House of Representatives. If legislators in the House approve it as-is, it will go to the governor's desk.