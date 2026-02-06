'Leave the foolishness at home:' White Castle adds Mardi Gras security after Clinton parade shooting

WHITE CASTLE — The town of White Castle announced added security measures for its upcoming Mardi Gras parade, just under a week after a shooting at a parade in Clinton injured six people, including a child.

According to a Facebook post from the White Castle Police Department, Mayor John Morris and other city and parish officials agreed to devote as many officers and deputies to parade coverage as possible.

"We cannot allow one or two individuals to ruin an event that brings 6 to 10 thousand people together to enjoy time with family and friends," the post read.

The beefed-up security comes in the wake of the parade shooting in Clinton.

"Being asked how we can prevent a tragic, spontaneous act like the one that occurred in Clinton, LA, the honest answer is that incidents of that nature are difficult to predict or control," the police department said. "It also doesn’t help when rules allow weapons along parade routes — that makes our job even harder. However, let me be clear: if you are carrying a weapon and you are intoxicated, you will be apprehended and arrested. This is a family event with thousands of people, including children and infants. Leave the foolishness at home — or wherever you came from."

WCPD said it will also have plainclothes officers from multiple agencies mingling throughout the parade crowd. Louisiana State Police will also provide support.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Feb. 17 and will be followed by a public after-party tailgate.