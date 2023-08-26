'LEAVE NOW!!' - Mandatory evacuation issued for parts of Vernon Parish due to wildfire

VERNON PARISH - Louisiana State Police issued a mandatory evacuation notice for some residents in Vernon Parish on behalf of the sheriff.

"VP SHERIFF: MANDATORY EVACUATION - WEST HAWTHORNE RD DUE TO WILD FIRE. LEAVE NOW!! FIRE IS MOVING SOUTHBOUND AT HIGH RATE OF SPEED," was posted to the LSP social media account shortly before 5 p.m.

The fires in Vernon Parish have been burning for days, with Governor Edwards holding a press conference early Saturday afternoon.