90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LDWF warns of possible fish kills ahead of streak of high temperatures

1 hour 56 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, May 23 2024 May 23, 2024 May 23, 2024 11:34 AM May 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence
Fish kill from 2022

BATON ROUGE - With temperatures rising even before the official first day of summer, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries warns residents of possible fish kills that may be imminent. 

The shallow wetlands and aquatic habitats around the state are vulnerable to becoming hypoxic, or low in oxygen. Warm water has a lower capacity to retain oxygen than cooler water, so fish populations are vulnerable to dying off en masse during a heat wave. 

Trending News

Fish kills can be reported to the LDWF through its fish kill webpage here. Documenting fish kills is important so that LDWF biologists can investigate as soon as possible. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days